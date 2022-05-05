Recap: GoPro Q1 Earnings

GoPro GPRO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GoPro beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $13.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GoPro's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.20 0.04 EPS Actual 0.41 0.34 0.12 0.03 Revenue Estimate 382.63M 292.19M 232.31M 186.69M Revenue Actual 391.15M 316.67M 249.59M 203.68M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

GoPro management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.04 and $0.08 per share.

To track all earnings releases for GoPro visit their earnings calendar here.

