Recap: GoPro Q1 Earnings

GoPro GPRO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GoPro beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $13.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GoPro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.20
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.34
|0.12
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|382.63M
|292.19M
|232.31M
|186.69M
|Revenue Actual
|391.15M
|316.67M
|249.59M
|203.68M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
GoPro management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.04 and $0.08 per share.
