Cable One: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cable One CABO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Cable One beat estimated earnings by 109.93%, reporting an EPS of $24.1 versus an estimate of $11.48.
Revenue was up $85.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.25 which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cable One's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|11.79
|12.64
|11.31
|10.81
|EPS Actual
|10.54
|8.33
|16.68
|11.19
|Revenue Estimate
|430.67M
|424.33M
|388.93M
|337.85M
|Revenue Actual
|432.59M
|430.24M
|401.75M
|341.26M
