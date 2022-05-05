Recap: Selecta Biosciences Q1 Earnings

Selecta Biosciences SELB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Selecta Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 172.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $22.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Selecta Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.12 -0.12 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.16 0 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 17.58M 12.19M 6.24M 7.52M Revenue Actual 29.94M 24.43M 19.66M 11.05M

