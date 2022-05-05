Recap: Selecta Biosciences Q1 Earnings

Selecta Biosciences SELB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Selecta Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 172.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $22.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Selecta Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.12
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.16
|0
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|17.58M
|12.19M
|6.24M
|7.52M
|Revenue Actual
|29.94M
|24.43M
|19.66M
|11.05M
To track all earnings releases for Selecta Biosciences visit their earnings calendar here.
