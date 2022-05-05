Arbutus Biopharma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Arbutus Biopharma ABUS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arbutus Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $10.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arbutus Biopharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.19
|-0.24
|-0.22
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.24
|-0.23
|-0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|2.87M
|2.38M
|2.12M
|3.31M
|Revenue Actual
|3.21M
|3.34M
|2.33M
|2.11M
To track all earnings releases for Arbutus Biopharma visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.