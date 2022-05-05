InfuSystems Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

InfuSystems Holdings INFU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

InfuSystems Holdings beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $2.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at InfuSystems Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.02 0.08 0.04 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.02 0.04 0.03 Revenue Estimate 30.07M 26.67M 26.52M 24.50M Revenue Actual 26.52M 26.57M 24.83M 24.46M

