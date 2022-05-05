InfuSystems Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

InfuSystems Holdings INFU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
InfuSystems Holdings beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $2.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at InfuSystems Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.02
|0.08
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.04
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|30.07M
|26.67M
|26.52M
|24.50M
|Revenue Actual
|26.52M
|26.57M
|24.83M
|24.46M
