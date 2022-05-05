Recap: ModivCare Q1 Earnings

ModivCare MODV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Earnings

ModivCare beat estimated earnings by 9.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.57 versus an estimate of $1.43.

Revenue was up $120.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 12.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ModivCare's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.62 1.42 1.28 1.60 EPS Actual 2.11 1.63 2.13 1.92 Revenue Estimate 553.34M 502.45M 486.94M 483.06M Revenue Actual 575.77M 493.06M 474.45M 453.61M

