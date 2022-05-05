Recap: ModivCare Q1 Earnings

ModivCare MODV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ModivCare beat estimated earnings by 9.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.57 versus an estimate of $1.43.
Revenue was up $120.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 12.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ModivCare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.62
|1.42
|1.28
|1.60
|EPS Actual
|2.11
|1.63
|2.13
|1.92
|Revenue Estimate
|553.34M
|502.45M
|486.94M
|483.06M
|Revenue Actual
|575.77M
|493.06M
|474.45M
|453.61M
