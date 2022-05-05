Recap: BridgeBio Pharma Q1 Earnings

BridgeBio Pharma BBIO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BridgeBio Pharma reported an EPS of $1.35.

Revenue was up $1.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BridgeBio Pharma's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.87 -0.90 -0.96 -0.80 EPS Actual -1.01 -1.06 -0.66 -1.18 Revenue Estimate 21.58M 17.36M 29.12M 32.10M Revenue Actual 12.89M 2.34M 54.02M 462.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.