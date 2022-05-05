Recap: Denbury Q1 Earnings

Denbury DEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Denbury beat estimated earnings by 10.46%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $1.53.
Revenue was up $160.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Denbury's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.70
|0.70
|0.53
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.74
|0.61
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|308.32M
|277.93M
|253.04M
|204.61M
|Revenue Actual
|361.90M
|343.74M
|301.37M
|251.16M
