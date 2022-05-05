Lamar Advertising: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lamar Advertising LAMR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lamar Advertising beat estimated earnings by 26.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was up $80.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lamar Advertising's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.18
|1.15
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|1.21
|1.05
|1.18
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|473.38M
|458.94M
|427.83M
|362.25M
|Revenue Actual
|494.57M
|476.89M
|445.05M
|370.88M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Lamar Advertising management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.88 and $4.96 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Lamar Advertising visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.