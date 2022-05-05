California Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

California Resources CRC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

California Resources missed estimated earnings by 10.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.26.

Revenue was down $210.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at California Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.13 0.70 EPS Actual 2.13 1.83 0.94 1.22 Revenue Estimate 543.94M 483.60M 285.10M 285.10M Revenue Actual 634.00M 588.00M 304.00M 363.00M

To track all earnings releases for California Resources visit their earnings calendar here.

