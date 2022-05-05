California Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

California Resources CRC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
California Resources missed estimated earnings by 10.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.26.
Revenue was down $210.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 5.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at California Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.13
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|2.13
|1.83
|0.94
|1.22
|Revenue Estimate
|543.94M
|483.60M
|285.10M
|285.10M
|Revenue Actual
|634.00M
|588.00M
|304.00M
|363.00M
