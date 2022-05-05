Recap: NuStar Energy Q1 Earnings

NuStar Energy NS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
NuStar Energy missed estimated earnings by 34.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $48.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NuStar Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.26
|0.21
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.16
|0.25
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|370.06M
|382.44M
|377.74M
|375.22M
|Revenue Actual
|417.42M
|412.35M
|427.09M
|361.65M
