Recap: NuStar Energy Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 9:02 AM | 1 min read

 

NuStar Energy NS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NuStar Energy missed estimated earnings by 34.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $48.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NuStar Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.26 0.26 0.21 0.23
EPS Actual 0.14 0.16 0.25 0.05
Revenue Estimate 370.06M 382.44M 377.74M 375.22M
Revenue Actual 417.42M 412.35M 427.09M 361.65M

To track all earnings releases for NuStar Energy visit their earnings calendar here.

