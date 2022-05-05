by

Cardinal Health Inc CAH has reported Q3 FY22 adjusted EPS of $1.45, down 5% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $1.52

Q2 sales increased 14% Y/Y to $44.8 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion.

The pharmaceutical segment increased 17% to $41 billion, driven primarily by branded pharmaceutical sales growth from large Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty customers.

The medical segment sales decreased 7% to $3.9 billion due to the divestiture of the Cordis business and lower products and distribution volumes, which includes the impact of global supply chain constraints.

Outlook: For FY22, Cardinal Health revised adjusted EPS guidance to $5.15 - $5.25 from the previous guidance of $5.15 - $5.50, compared to the consensus of $5.29.

The company also updated the Medical segment profit outlook to a 45% - 55% decline, from 30% - 45%. The outlook includes a year-over-year net incremental headwind of nearly $300 million due to inflationary and global supply chain constraint impacts.

Price Action: CAH shares are down 3.75% at $58.22 on the last check Thursday.

