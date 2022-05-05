QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cardinal Health's Shares Fall as Inflation and Supply Chain Constraints Hit Q3 Earnings

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 11:54 AM | 1 min read
  • Cardinal Health Inc CAH has reported Q3 FY22 adjusted EPS of $1.45, down 5% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $1.52
  • Q2 sales increased 14% Y/Y to $44.8 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion.
  • The pharmaceutical segment increased 17% to $41 billion, driven primarily by branded pharmaceutical sales growth from large Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty customers.
  • The medical segment sales decreased 7% to $3.9 billion due to the divestiture of the Cordis business and lower products and distribution volumes, which includes the impact of global supply chain constraints.
  • Related: Washington, Drug Distributors Reach $518M Settlement For Opioid Claims.
  • Outlook: For FY22, Cardinal Health revised adjusted EPS guidance to $5.15 - $5.25 from the previous guidance of $5.15 - $5.50, compared to the consensus of $5.29.
  • The company also updated the Medical segment profit outlook to a 45% - 55% decline, from 30% - 45%. The outlook includes a year-over-year net incremental headwind of nearly $300 million due to inflationary and global supply chain constraint impacts.
  • Price Action: CAH shares are down 3.75% at $58.22 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral