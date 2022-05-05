Royal Caribbean: Q1 Earnings Insights

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Royal Caribbean Gr missed estimated earnings by 2.24%, reporting an EPS of $-4.57 versus an estimate of $-4.47.

Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 4.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Royal Caribbean Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -3.92 -4.16 -4.40 -4.63 EPS Actual -4.78 -4.91 -5.06 -4.44 Revenue Estimate 1.04B 612.15M 147.37M 37.56M Revenue Actual 982.25M 456.96M 50.91M 42.01M

To track all earnings releases for Royal Caribbean Gr visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.