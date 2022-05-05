Royal Caribbean: Q1 Earnings Insights

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Royal Caribbean Gr missed estimated earnings by 2.24%, reporting an EPS of $-4.57 versus an estimate of $-4.47.
Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 4.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Royal Caribbean Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-3.92
|-4.16
|-4.40
|-4.63
|EPS Actual
|-4.78
|-4.91
|-5.06
|-4.44
|Revenue Estimate
|1.04B
|612.15M
|147.37M
|37.56M
|Revenue Actual
|982.25M
|456.96M
|50.91M
|42.01M
