Recap: SolarWinds Q1 Earnings

SolarWinds SWI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SolarWinds beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was down $80.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SolarWinds's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.27
|0.21
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.37
|0.44
|0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|181.82M
|178.57M
|256.44M
|252.95M
|Revenue Actual
|186.72M
|181.27M
|261.97M
|256.90M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
SolarWinds management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.88 and $0.95 per share.
