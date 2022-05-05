Recap: Arrow Electronics Q1 Earnings

Arrow Electronics ARW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arrow Electronics beat estimated earnings by 19.08%, reporting an EPS of $5.43 versus an estimate of $4.56.
Revenue was up $688.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.93 which was followed by a 1.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arrow Electronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.44
|3.54
|2.96
|2.30
|EPS Actual
|5.37
|4.04
|3.34
|2.84
|Revenue Estimate
|8.92B
|8.59B
|8.53B
|8.00B
|Revenue Actual
|9.02B
|8.51B
|8.56B
|8.39B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Arrow Electronics management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $5.48 and $5.64 per share.
Arrow Electronics management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $5.48 and $5.64 per share.
