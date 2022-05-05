Idacorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Idacorp IDA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Idacorp missed estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was up $28.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Idacorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|1.99
|1.21
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|1.93
|1.38
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|264.04M
|392.03M
|315.47M
|312.47M
|Revenue Actual
|335.01M
|446.94M
|360.07M
|316.05M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Idacorp management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.85 and $5.05 per share.
