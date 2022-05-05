Intellia Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intellia Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 78.18%, reporting an EPS of $-1.96 versus an estimate of $-1.1.
Revenue was up $4.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 10.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intellia Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.94
|-0.84
|-0.63
|-0.67
|EPS Actual
|-1.09
|-0.97
|-1.01
|-0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|8.26M
|8.66M
|11.89M
|8.57M
|Revenue Actual
|12.85M
|7.20M
|6.55M
|6.45M
To track all earnings releases for Intellia Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.