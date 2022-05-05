Recap: Sotera Health Q1 Earnings

Sotera Health SHC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sotera Health beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $24.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.27% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sotera Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.20
|0.21
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.21
|0.26
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|236.37M
|221.61M
|227.21M
|207.38M
|Revenue Actual
|241.25M
|226.16M
|251.92M
|212.15M
To track all earnings releases for Sotera Health visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
