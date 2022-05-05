QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

SelectQuote: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 8:59 AM | 1 min read

 

SelectQuote SLQT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SelectQuote beat estimated earnings by 80.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $8.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.43 which was followed by a 47.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SelectQuote's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.59 -0.32 0.04 0.23
EPS Actual -0.84 -0.28 0.02 0.22
Revenue Estimate 456.67M 147.96M 184.93M 261.06M
Revenue Actual 194.98M 159.92M 188.45M 266.92M

To track all earnings releases for SelectQuote visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews