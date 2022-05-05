SelectQuote: Q3 Earnings Insights

SelectQuote SLQT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SelectQuote beat estimated earnings by 80.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was up $8.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.43 which was followed by a 47.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SelectQuote's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.59 -0.32 0.04 0.23 EPS Actual -0.84 -0.28 0.02 0.22 Revenue Estimate 456.67M 147.96M 184.93M 261.06M Revenue Actual 194.98M 159.92M 188.45M 266.92M

