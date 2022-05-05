SelectQuote: Q3 Earnings Insights

SelectQuote SLQT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SelectQuote beat estimated earnings by 80.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was up $8.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.43 which was followed by a 47.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SelectQuote's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|-0.32
|0.04
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.84
|-0.28
|0.02
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|456.67M
|147.96M
|184.93M
|261.06M
|Revenue Actual
|194.98M
|159.92M
|188.45M
|266.92M
To track all earnings releases for SelectQuote visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews