OneWater Marine: Q2 Earnings Insights

OneWater Marine ONEW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OneWater Marine beat estimated earnings by 18.14%, reporting an EPS of $2.54 versus an estimate of $2.15.

Revenue was up $112.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 3.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OneWater Marine's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.09 1.17 2.41 0.71 EPS Actual 1.45 1.35 3.04 1.83 Revenue Estimate 249.52M 292.16M 456.35M 254.54M Revenue Actual 336.27M 280.31M 404.21M 329.61M

