OneWater Marine: Q2 Earnings Insights

OneWater Marine ONEW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OneWater Marine beat estimated earnings by 18.14%, reporting an EPS of $2.54 versus an estimate of $2.15.
Revenue was up $112.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 3.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OneWater Marine's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.09
|1.17
|2.41
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|1.45
|1.35
|3.04
|1.83
|Revenue Estimate
|249.52M
|292.16M
|456.35M
|254.54M
|Revenue Actual
|336.27M
|280.31M
|404.21M
|329.61M
To track all earnings releases for OneWater Marine visit their earnings calendar here.
