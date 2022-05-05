Kimbell Royalty Partners: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kimbell Royalty Partners missed estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $11.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kimbell Royalty Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.18
|0.08
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.04
|0.04
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|47.55M
|39.44M
|33.06M
|31.72M
|Revenue Actual
|55.68M
|31.79M
|25.73M
|22.42M
To track all earnings releases for Kimbell Royalty Partners visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.