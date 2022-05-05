Kontoor Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kontoor Brands KTB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Earnings
Kontoor Brands beat estimated earnings by 17.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.22.
Revenue was up $27.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kontoor Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|1.03
|0.35
|0.87
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|1.28
|0.70
|1.43
|Revenue Estimate
|688.23M
|615.38M
|475.54M
|605.88M
|Revenue Actual
|681.09M
|652.30M
|490.76M
|651.76M
