Kontoor Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kontoor Brands KTB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kontoor Brands beat estimated earnings by 17.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.22.

Revenue was up $27.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kontoor Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.79 1.03 0.35 0.87 EPS Actual 0.88 1.28 0.70 1.43 Revenue Estimate 688.23M 615.38M 475.54M 605.88M Revenue Actual 681.09M 652.30M 490.76M 651.76M

To track all earnings releases for Kontoor Brands visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.