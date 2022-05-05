Recap: Shopify Q1 Earnings

Shopify SHOP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Shopify missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was up $215.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 11.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shopify's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.58 1.32 0.96 0.73 EPS Actual 1.36 0.81 2.24 2.01 Revenue Estimate 1.69B 1.39B 1.04B 865.48M Revenue Actual 1.38B 1.12B 1.12B 988.65M

