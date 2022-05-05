Recap: Shopify Q1 Earnings

Shopify SHOP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Shopify missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $1.0.
Revenue was up $215.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 11.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Shopify's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.58
|1.32
|0.96
|0.73
|EPS Actual
|1.36
|0.81
|2.24
|2.01
|Revenue Estimate
|1.69B
|1.39B
|1.04B
|865.48M
|Revenue Actual
|1.38B
|1.12B
|1.12B
|988.65M
