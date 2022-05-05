Recap: MGP Ingredients Q1 Earnings

MGP Ingredients MGPI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MGP Ingredients beat estimated earnings by 77.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $0.95.
Revenue was up $86.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 1.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MGP Ingredients's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.40
|0.59
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|1.09
|1.27
|1.01
|Revenue Estimate
|152.69M
|147.95M
|145.33M
|97.77M
|Revenue Actual
|166.85M
|176.61M
|174.94M
|108.32M
