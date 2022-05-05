Sempra Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sempra Energy SRE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Sempra Energy beat estimated earnings by 5.82%, reporting an EPS of $2.91 versus an estimate of $2.75.
Revenue was up $561.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 5.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sempra Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2
|1.7
|1.61
|2.70
|EPS Actual
|2.16
|1.7
|1.63
|2.95
|Revenue Estimate
|3.55B
|2.82B
|2.56B
|3.25B
|Revenue Actual
|3.84B
|3.01B
|2.74B
|3.26B
