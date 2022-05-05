Recap: Bluegreen Vacations Q1 Earnings

Bluegreen Vacations BVH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bluegreen Vacations beat estimated earnings by 43.4%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was up $48.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bluegreen Vacations's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.66 0.27 0.01 EPS Actual 0.59 1.06 0.93 0.15 Revenue Estimate 203.89M 205.48M 169.97M 152.71M Revenue Actual 203.00M 214.52M 193.46M 146.41M

