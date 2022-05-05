Recap: BrightView Holdings Q2 Earnings

BrightView Holdings BV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BrightView Holdings beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16.

Revenue was up $60.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BrightView Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.41 0.43 0.11 EPS Actual 0.08 0.38 0.44 0.26 Revenue Estimate 590.06M 654.27M 649.82M 580.54M Revenue Actual 591.80M 673.70M 673.60M 651.90M

