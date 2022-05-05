Recap: BrightView Holdings Q2 Earnings

BrightView Holdings BV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BrightView Holdings beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was up $60.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BrightView Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.41
|0.43
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.38
|0.44
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|590.06M
|654.27M
|649.82M
|580.54M
|Revenue Actual
|591.80M
|673.70M
|673.60M
|651.90M
To track all earnings releases for BrightView Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.