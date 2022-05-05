Recap: Ingredion Q1 Earnings

Ingredion INGR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ingredion beat estimated earnings by 7.73%, reporting an EPS of $1.95 versus an estimate of $1.81.
Revenue was up $278.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 1.83% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ingredion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.32
|1.45
|1.55
|1.62
|EPS Actual
|1.09
|1.67
|2.05
|1.85
|Revenue Estimate
|1.75B
|1.73B
|1.70B
|1.58B
|Revenue Actual
|1.75B
|1.76B
|1.76B
|1.61B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Ingredion management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.85 and $7.45 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Ingredion visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.