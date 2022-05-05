Acushnet: Q1 Earnings Insights

Acushnet Hldgs GOLF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Acushnet Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.8.
Revenue was up $25.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Acushnet Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.29
|0.15
|0.76
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|0.52
|1.08
|1.13
|Revenue Estimate
|380.65M
|414.74M
|528.44M
|497.73M
|Revenue Actual
|420.57M
|521.63M
|624.85M
|580.88M
