Acushnet: Q1 Earnings Insights

Acushnet Hldgs GOLF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Acushnet Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.8.

Revenue was up $25.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Acushnet Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.29 0.15 0.76 0.63 EPS Actual -0.36 0.52 1.08 1.13 Revenue Estimate 380.65M 414.74M 528.44M 497.73M Revenue Actual 420.57M 521.63M 624.85M 580.88M

