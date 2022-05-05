Recap: EchoStar Q1 Earnings

EchoStar SATS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EchoStar beat estimated earnings by 194.44%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $18.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.66 which was followed by a 7.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EchoStar's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.34 0.07 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.27 0.38 0.41 0.84 Revenue Estimate 507.60M 493.85M 479.20M 466.90M Revenue Actual 498.64M 504.66M 499.83M 482.58M

