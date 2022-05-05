Recap: EchoStar Q1 Earnings

EchoStar SATS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
EchoStar beat estimated earnings by 194.44%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.36.
Revenue was up $18.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.66 which was followed by a 7.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EchoStar's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.34
|0.07
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|0.38
|0.41
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|507.60M
|493.85M
|479.20M
|466.90M
|Revenue Actual
|498.64M
|504.66M
|499.83M
|482.58M
