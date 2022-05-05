Recap: Vontier Q1 Earnings

Vontier VNT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vontier beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $40.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vontier's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.74
|0.55
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|0.80
|0.61
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|814.11M
|750.22M
|672.18M
|671.17M
|Revenue Actual
|790.20M
|768.50M
|724.60M
|707.40M
