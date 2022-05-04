Recap: Schrodinger Q1 Earnings

Schrodinger SDGR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Schrodinger beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.52.
Revenue was up $16.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 19.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Schrodinger's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.39
|-0.43
|-0.33
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.43
|-0.49
|-0.49
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|36.80M
|31.58M
|29.88M
|29.23M
|Revenue Actual
|46.17M
|29.85M
|29.78M
|32.13M
