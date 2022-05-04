Quotient Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Quotient Technology QUOT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Quotient Technology missed estimated earnings by 1033.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was down $36.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 11.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Quotient Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.08
|-0.10
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.08
|-0.18
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|115.16M
|130.95M
|122.05M
|110.51M
|Revenue Actual
|146.41M
|135.88M
|123.88M
|115.32M
To track all earnings releases for Quotient Technology visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.