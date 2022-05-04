Quotient Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Quotient Technology QUOT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quotient Technology missed estimated earnings by 1033.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was down $36.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 11.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quotient Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.08 -0.10 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.08 -0.18 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 115.16M 130.95M 122.05M 110.51M Revenue Actual 146.41M 135.88M 123.88M 115.32M

To track all earnings releases for Quotient Technology visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.