Gildan Activewear: Q1 Earnings Insights

Gildan Activewear GIL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Gildan Activewear beat estimated earnings by 38.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.55.
Revenue was up $185.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gildan Activewear's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.55
|0.50
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.80
|0.68
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|715.51M
|715.51M
|702.61M
|487.15M
|Revenue Actual
|784.25M
|801.60M
|747.20M
|589.60M
