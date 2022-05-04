Recap: DigitalOcean Holdings Q1 Earnings

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DigitalOcean Holdings missed estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $33.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DigitalOcean Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.07 0.05 0.01 EPS Actual 0.10 0.12 -0.02 0 Revenue Estimate 119.05M 108.51M 98.29M 90.28M Revenue Actual 119.66M 111.43M 103.81M 93.66M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

DigitalOcean Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.7 and $0.71 per share.

To track all earnings releases for DigitalOcean Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.