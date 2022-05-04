Recap: DigitalOcean Holdings Q1 Earnings

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DigitalOcean Holdings missed estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was up $33.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DigitalOcean Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.07
|0.05
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.12
|-0.02
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|119.05M
|108.51M
|98.29M
|90.28M
|Revenue Actual
|119.66M
|111.43M
|103.81M
|93.66M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
DigitalOcean Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.7 and $0.71 per share.
