Twilio: Q1 Earnings Insights

Twilio TWLO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Twilio missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $285.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Twilio's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.14
|-0.13
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|-0.20
|0.01
|-0.11
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|767.84M
|680.52M
|598.37M
|534.92M
|Revenue Actual
|842.74M
|740.18M
|668.93M
|589.99M
To track all earnings releases for Twilio visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings