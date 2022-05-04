Twilio: Q1 Earnings Insights

Twilio TWLO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Twilio missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $285.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Twilio's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.14 -0.13 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.20 0.01 -0.11 0.05 Revenue Estimate 767.84M 680.52M 598.37M 534.92M Revenue Actual 842.74M 740.18M 668.93M 589.99M

