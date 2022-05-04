Recap: Qorvo Q4 Earnings

Qorvo QRVO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Qorvo beat estimated earnings by 6.85%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.92.
Revenue was up $93.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 10.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Qorvo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.76
|3.25
|2.45
|2.43
|EPS Actual
|2.98
|3.42
|2.83
|2.74
|Revenue Estimate
|1.11B
|1.25B
|1.08B
|1.04B
|Revenue Actual
|1.11B
|1.25B
|1.11B
|1.07B
