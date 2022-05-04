Recap: eBay Q1 Earnings

eBay EBAY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
eBay beat estimated earnings by 1.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.03.
Revenue was down $540.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at eBay's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1
|0.89
|0.95
|1.07
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|0.90
|0.99
|1.09
|Revenue Estimate
|2.61B
|2.46B
|3.00B
|2.97B
|Revenue Actual
|2.61B
|2.50B
|2.67B
|3.02B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
eBay management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $3.9 and $4.1 per share.
To track all earnings releases for eBay visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.