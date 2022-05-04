Recap: Manitex International Q1 Earnings

Manitex International MNTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:31 AM.
Earnings
Manitex International beat estimated earnings by 183.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $13.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Manitex International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.01
|0.11
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|55.30M
|49.80M
|51.65M
|45.80M
|Revenue Actual
|53.39M
|50.94M
|60.05M
|47.17M
