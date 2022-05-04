Recap: Manitex International Q1 Earnings

Manitex International MNTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:31 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Manitex International beat estimated earnings by 183.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $13.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Manitex International's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.02 0.02 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.01 0.11 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 55.30M 49.80M 51.65M 45.80M Revenue Actual 53.39M 50.94M 60.05M 47.17M

To track all earnings releases for Manitex International visit their earnings calendar here.

