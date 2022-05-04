Morphic Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Morphic Holding MORF reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Morphic Holding missed estimated earnings by 4.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.85 versus an estimate of $-0.81.

Revenue was down $883.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Morphic Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.49 -0.76 -0.55 -0.58 EPS Actual -0.58 -0.69 -0.77 -0.63 Revenue Estimate 12.38M 5.19M 5.80M 5.36M Revenue Actual 9.56M 3.12M 3.85M 3.27M

