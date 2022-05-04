QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CDW Clocks 23% Net Sales Growth In Q1; Margins Expand On Favorable Product Mix

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2022 8:38 AM | 1 min read
  • CDW Corp CDW reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 23% year-on-year to $5.95 billion, beating the consensus of $5.67 billion. Average daily sales rose 23% Y/Y to $94.4 million.
  • Net sales from the Total Corporate segment increased 45.5% Y/Y to $2.63 billion, and the Total Small Business segment rose 21.1% to $524 million.
  • Total Public segment net sales grew 5.8% to $2.03 billion. An increase in net sales to Healthcare customers by 26.8% and Government customers by 5.4% drove the growth. Net sales to Education customers decreased by 4.3%.
  • Net sales for CDW's U.K. and Canadian operations, combined as "Other" for financial reporting purposes, grew 12.8% Y/Y to $765 million.
  • Margins: Gross margin expanded by 220 bps to 18.6%, driven by a more favorable product mix and rate, a higher mix of net service contract revenue, primarily within SaaS, and increased net sales and margins on professional services. The non-GAAP operating margin was flattish at around 7.8%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $2.20 beat the consensus of $2.01.
  • CDW held $386.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Dividend: CDW board approved a quarterly cash dividend per share of $0.50, payable on June 10, 2022, to all stockholders of record on May 25, 2022.
  • Outlook: CDW reiterated its expectation to exceed its 2022 outlook to outpace U.S. IT market growth by 200 bps - 300 bps on a constant currency basis.
  • Price Action: CDW shares closed higher by 2.16% at $167.68 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceDividendsTech