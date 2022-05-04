Clean Harbors: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clean Harbors CLH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Clean Harbors beat estimated earnings by 13.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.73.
Revenue was up $360.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 2.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clean Harbors's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|1
|0.80
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.89
|1.14
|1.19
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|1.02B
|917.13M
|841.02M
|787.52M
|Revenue Actual
|1.12B
|951.48M
|926.46M
|808.15M
To track all earnings releases for Clean Harbors visit their earnings calendar here.
