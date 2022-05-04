Dine Brands Global: Q1 Earnings Insights

Dine Brands Global DIN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dine Brands Global beat estimated earnings by 6.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.44.
Revenue was up $26.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dine Brands Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.27
|1.41
|1.69
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|1.32
|1.55
|1.94
|1.75
|Revenue Estimate
|236.67M
|227.27M
|227.73M
|198.97M
|Revenue Actual
|229.63M
|228.72M
|233.62M
|204.20M
To track all earnings releases for Dine Brands Global visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.