Recap: New York Times Q1 Earnings

New York Times NYT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
New York Times beat estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $64.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New York Times's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.20
|0.27
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.23
|0.36
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|578.93M
|499.13M
|487.68M
|463.32M
|Revenue Actual
|594.23M
|509.10M
|498.50M
|473.05M
To track all earnings releases for New York Times visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews