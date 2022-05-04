Recap: New York Times Q1 Earnings

New York Times NYT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New York Times beat estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $64.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New York Times's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.20 0.27 0.14 EPS Actual 0.43 0.23 0.36 0.26 Revenue Estimate 578.93M 499.13M 487.68M 463.32M Revenue Actual 594.23M 509.10M 498.50M 473.05M

To track all earnings releases for New York Times visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.