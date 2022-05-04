Recap: CDW Q1 Earnings

CDW CDW reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CDW beat estimated earnings by 9.45%, reporting an EPS of $2.2 versus an estimate of $2.01.
Revenue was up $1.11 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 3.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CDW's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.92
|2.06
|1.80
|1.53
|EPS Actual
|2.08
|2.13
|2.02
|1.74
|Revenue Estimate
|5.18B
|5.35B
|4.96B
|4.61B
|Revenue Actual
|5.54B
|5.30B
|5.15B
|4.84B
