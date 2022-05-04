APi: Q1 Earnings Insights

APi Gr APG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
APi Gr beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $668.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at APi Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.35
|0.30
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.35
|0.31
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|959.69M
|1.04B
|939.51M
|771.37M
|Revenue Actual
|1.11B
|1.05B
|978.00M
|803.00M
To track all earnings releases for APi Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews