G1 Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

G1 Therapeutics GTHX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
G1 Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 18.56%, reporting an EPS of $-1.15 versus an estimate of $-0.97.
Revenue was down $7.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 12.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at G1 Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.03
|-1
|-0.97
|-1.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.94
|-1
|-0.94
|-0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|5.68M
|5.18M
|2.59M
|770.00K
|Revenue Actual
|5.80M
|4.86M
|6.60M
|14.22M
To track all earnings releases for G1 Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.