G1 Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

G1 Therapeutics GTHX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

G1 Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 18.56%, reporting an EPS of $-1.15 versus an estimate of $-0.97.

Revenue was down $7.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 12.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at G1 Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.03 -1 -0.97 -1.07 EPS Actual -0.94 -1 -0.94 -0.65 Revenue Estimate 5.68M 5.18M 2.59M 770.00K Revenue Actual 5.80M 4.86M 6.60M 14.22M

