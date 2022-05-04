Cedar Fair: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cedar Fair FUN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cedar Fair beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-1.56 versus an estimate of $-1.92.
Revenue was up $89.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cedar Fair's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.43
|2.45
|-1.11
|-1.82
|EPS Actual
|-0.48
|2.60
|-1.04
|-1.95
|Revenue Estimate
|301.00M
|663.44M
|224.50M
|6.30M
|Revenue Actual
|350.94M
|753.40M
|224.14M
|9.74M
To track all earnings releases for Cedar Fair visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews