Cedar Fair: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cedar Fair FUN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cedar Fair beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-1.56 versus an estimate of $-1.92.

Revenue was up $89.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cedar Fair's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.43 2.45 -1.11 -1.82 EPS Actual -0.48 2.60 -1.04 -1.95 Revenue Estimate 301.00M 663.44M 224.50M 6.30M Revenue Actual 350.94M 753.40M 224.14M 9.74M

To track all earnings releases for Cedar Fair visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.