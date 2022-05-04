Recap: Gentherm Q1 Earnings

Gentherm THRM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gentherm missed estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was down $20.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 0.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gentherm's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.64
|0.67
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.51
|0.85
|1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|238.36M
|256.16M
|248.62M
|251.00M
|Revenue Actual
|248.23M
|243.38M
|266.00M
|288.54M
To track all earnings releases for Gentherm visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews