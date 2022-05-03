Recap: MicroStrategy Q1 Earnings

MicroStrategy MSTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MicroStrategy missed estimated earnings by 794.67%, reporting an EPS of $-10.42 versus an estimate of $1.5.
Revenue was down $3.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $9.9 which was followed by a 6.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MicroStrategy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.49
|1.24
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|-8.41
|1.86
|1.72
|1.54
|Revenue Estimate
|133.20M
|127.47M
|120.45M
|111.92M
|Revenue Actual
|134.51M
|127.99M
|125.35M
|122.90M
