Recap: MicroStrategy Q1 Earnings

MicroStrategy MSTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MicroStrategy missed estimated earnings by 794.67%, reporting an EPS of $-10.42 versus an estimate of $1.5.

Revenue was down $3.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $9.9 which was followed by a 6.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MicroStrategy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.49 1.24 1.03 EPS Actual -8.41 1.86 1.72 1.54 Revenue Estimate 133.20M 127.47M 120.45M 111.92M Revenue Actual 134.51M 127.99M 125.35M 122.90M

To track all earnings releases for MicroStrategy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.